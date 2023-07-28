Paris Hilton Shares the One Memory She Can’t Wait to Make With Her Son — & It Involves Her Sister Nicky

Paris Hilton is loving the baby stage, but she’s also looking forward to her son Phoenix being a little older so she can create a special family memory with him.

During an interview with People, the new mom shared, “[I] can’t wait until he’s a little bigger so I’m able to take him everywhere… I just can’t wait for Hawaii, because I can’t wait to have him be with all of his cousins.”

Hilton continued, “My sister [Nicky Rothschild, née Hilton] and I have been staying at [a hotel] for so many years, and just going on all the water slides and just being kids, so it’ll be really a fun experience to now experience that with our own children.” The iconic heiress added, “I just can’t wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together. That’s just going to be so special.”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images.

While she hasn’t done much traveling with him since he’s only 6 months old, Hilton and her husband did take the baby to their home in Montana for Easter. The mom of one said, “He’s really great with flying on the plane and he is a good traveler.”

Hilton welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 with her husband Carter Reum. She told People motherhood is “definitely a lot … with everything I’m doing, and then being a mom on top of it all, but he is just my world and makes my life feel so complete.”

“This has been the best time of my life,” the businesswoman gushed. “He’s just everything to me, so I’ve been saying no to so many offers and things that are coming in because I want to spend as much time as possible with him,” Hilton explained. “My priorities have just completely shifted and I always put him first.” She’s certainly basking in the glow of new motherhood! Related story Steph Curry's Heartfelt Comments About Seeing Himself in His Daughter Riley Have Our Eyes Feeling Leaky

Before you go, check out these celebrity dads who paused their careers to stay at home with their babies.

