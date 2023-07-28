Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

John Travolta Took His Kids on a Lavish Vacation to Japan & the Trip Looks Absolutely Epic

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta attends G'Day USA 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)
John Travolta Sarah Morris/Getty Images

It’s family vacation season, and John Travolta should win Dad of the Year for his choice destination with kids Ella, 23, and Ben, 12, who he shares with his late wife Kelly Preston. The Grease alum took his kids and their friends on a lavish vacation to Japan — and the epic pictures are giving us serious trip envy.

“Here’s our Summer trip to Japan,” Travolta captured a highlight video on Instagram.

In the accompanying video, the group rode on a private jet nicknamed “Travolta World Airlines,” according to a cute trip itinerary. They got to see animals (and pet owls!) and beautiful architecture, dined at fabulous restaurants, went to a water park, and even went to Super Mario World.

“Looks like a beautiful trip..I’m jealous!!! Best dad ever!!!” one person commented on the video.

Another wrote, “Well deserved holiday for your heartwarming family 🥰 I hope you all enjoy the trip and each other! 🙌❤️”

“Wow what a fantastic summer vacation!!!” someone else said. “Oh I just love seeing your beautiful smiles and happy faces ❤️ Thank you for the wonderful video❤️ I had to watch I several times, it is SO fun!! Thank you for sharing with us John.”

Travolta often goes on fun trips with his kids. Last July, he took them on a whirlwind trip through Europe, which included a visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. And on Ella’s 23rd birthday in April 2023, he took her and Ben to Disneyland to celebrate.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Kelly Preston (L) and John Travolta of "Gotti" pose with their children Ella Bleu Travolta (R) and Benjamin Travolta at the red carpet screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ella also shared a special tribute to her dad on his birthday in Feb. 2023. “Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy,” she wrote.

The family seems to have a close bond, even after the death of Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston also shared son Jett, who passed away in 2009.

They have weathered some tough storms together, but seem to be doing wonderful now as they enjoy each other’s company around the world.

