John Travolta Took His Kids on a Lavish Vacation to Japan & the Trip Looks Absolutely Epic

It’s family vacation season, and John Travolta should win Dad of the Year for his choice destination with kids Ella, 23, and Ben, 12, who he shares with his late wife Kelly Preston. The Grease alum took his kids and their friends on a lavish vacation to Japan — and the epic pictures are giving us serious trip envy.

“Here’s our Summer trip to Japan,” Travolta captured a highlight video on Instagram.

In the accompanying video, the group rode on a private jet nicknamed “Travolta World Airlines,” according to a cute trip itinerary. They got to see animals (and pet owls!) and beautiful architecture, dined at fabulous restaurants, went to a water park, and even went to Super Mario World.

“Looks like a beautiful trip..I’m jealous!!! Best dad ever!!!” one person commented on the video.

Another wrote, “Well deserved holiday for your heartwarming family 🥰 I hope you all enjoy the trip and each other! 🙌❤️”

"Wow what a fantastic summer vacation!!!" someone else said. "Oh I just love seeing your beautiful smiles and happy faces ❤️ Thank you for the wonderful video❤️ I had to watch I several times, it is SO fun!! Thank you for sharing with us John."

Travolta often goes on fun trips with his kids. Last July, he took them on a whirlwind trip through Europe, which included a visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. And on Ella’s 23rd birthday in April 2023, he took her and Ben to Disneyland to celebrate.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ella also shared a special tribute to her dad on his birthday in Feb. 2023. “Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy,” she wrote.

The family seems to have a close bond, even after the death of Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston also shared son Jett, who passed away in 2009.

They have weathered some tough storms together, but seem to be doing wonderful now as they enjoy each other’s company around the world.

