Steph Curry’s Heartfelt Comments About Seeing Himself in His Daughter Riley Have Our Eyes Feeling Leaky

Steph Curry’s 11-year-old daughter has a newfound enthusiasm for a certain sport, and the proud dad is reveling in the joy of watching her blossom as an athlete.

During an interview with People, the NBA great shared that he’s “introduced pretty much every sport” to each of his three kids — daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 7, as well as 4-year-old son Canon, whom he shares with his wife Ayesha Curry.

“Riley, she’s super into volleyball right now,” the Golden State Warriors point guard shared. “A light bulb went off, actually this year, where she’s excited to go to practice and dribbling or passing the ball around the house and all that type of stuff,” Curry explained. “So she’s found something she loves, and she’s passionate about it, and she loves to work at it.”

Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

The gushing dad sweetly continued, “To see that light bulb go off and that level of focus, that you see a little bit of yourself in.” He added that he’s “trying to encourage that as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Curry said the youngest two of his kids are “all over the place” with their potential interests. “So it hasn’t really revealed itself what those one or two things might be,” the professional basketball player said of their future sports of choice. “They’re still [young], so we got a lot of time to figure that out,” the dad of three added.

One thing we know for sure is Canon has a mean golf swing, as evidenced in a video shared by Ayesha in June 2023. After Steph's hole-in-one triumph at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament earlier this month, it's clear the little boy got his skills from his daddy — athleticism clearly runs in the Curry genes!

