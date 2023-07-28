Daniel Radcliffe Has Hearts Aflutter Like a Golden Snitch With His Latest Babywearing Appearance

Daniel Radcliffe is stealing hearts once again, though this time isn’t related to his iconic portrayal of The Boy Who Lived. A boy is involved though — his baby boy, to be exact.

The Harry Potter star strapped his newborn son to his chest in a babywearing wrap as he and his partner, Erin Darke, joined the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) picket line in New York City, and the babywearing moment has our hearts thrumming like the wings of a Golden Snitch.

Radcliffe and Darke were spotted in casual clothing among many other actors and media professionals on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The new dad adorably cradled his baby to his body while the new mom held a “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!” sign — we love a family who starts teaching their kids strong values at a young age!

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 13 after AMPTP denied the union’s demands for improved pay and working conditions, as well as provisions on artificial intelligence. AMPTP represents several major production studios including Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Comcast.

Earlier in the month, Radcliffe gushed about his first baby during an interview with Extra. “He’s very cute,” the actor opined, adding, “We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling.”

The Miracle Workers star said, "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome," Radcliffe effused.

