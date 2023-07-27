Anderson Cooper’s 3-Year-Old Son Wyatt’s Brown Bear Toy Went Missing & It’s a Family Emergency

Anderson Cooper is in the middle of a family crisis. He’s found himself in a situation every parent dreads: his 3-year-old son Wyatt lost his favorite toy! Heartbreaking, right? So like any parent would do (if they could), he went on national TV to beg viewers to help him find his son’s little brown bear.

“These last two weeks, I must say, we’ve had something of an emergency, which is my son Wyatt, who is about 3 and 3 months old, he lost his favorite toy. He lost the toy, a little brown bear,” Cooper said on an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

He adds that the bear is called “Brown Bear.” “Not very creative maybe but it’s a little brown bear,” Anderson continues. “Brown Bear has been with him from the beginning, somebody sent it to us early on. I smartly cut off the tag because I don’t like tags, and Wyatt doesn’t like tags either. So I don’t know the manufacturer of Brown Bear.”

Uh-oh! So the plush toy was a gift, and he has no identifying tags? What’s a desperate dad to do?

“But I just wanted to show you in case anybody out there has found Brown Bear. This is Brown Bear,” Cooper says, as he holds up a picture of a matted, much-loved, brown bear stuffed animal, making the audience give a collective “aww!”

“It kind of looks like Snuffleupagus, the wooly mammoth” host Mark Consuelos comments. And, TBH, that’s a nice way of putting it! The bear has definitely seen much better days. Related story Steph Curry's Heartfelt Comments About Seeing Himself in His Daughter Riley Have Our Eyes Feeling Leaky

“Well, he’s had his ears chewed off by Wyatt. He’s been hugged so much that his fur is all matted,” Cooper explains. “Somewhere it was lost between New York City and somewhere, maybe in Connecticut. Unclear where.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“But if anybody happens to know who manufactures Brown Bear. I went online, I spent days online looking through Google Images at every little brown bear,” he continues. “I googled small brown bear, little brown bear, big brown bear. I’ve looked at thousands of brown bears.”

“And?” Consuelos asks.

“Nothing. Can’t find it. This is the closest I came,” he says, holding up another picture of a different bear. “But I don’t think that’s him.”

“He’s not going to like that. He’s not going to go for that. Is he upset about it?” Consuelos asks Cooper.

“It’s hard to really give a proper ID as I was informed by the police department when I spoke to them about this,” Cooper quipped. “No, I didn’t, I didn’t waste police resources on this. But because the fur is so matted, it’s hard to know what he originally looked like, you know? By the way, even if I was able to get a new one, I would have to chew on the ears and matt it up, which I’m totally willing to do.”

Consuelos is now fully on board Operation Find Brown Bear, so he makes his own appeal to the audience. “Listen, our viewers out there, if you have any leads, please write in,” Consuelos says. “We need to send Wyatt his brown bear back.”

“Is he upset about it?” Consuelos asks Cooper.

“Literally this morning when I went to get him, as he has done every morning for the last two weeks, the first thing he says is, ‘Where’s Brown Bear?’ ” Cooper shares. Aww, poor kid! That’s gotta be hard.

Later in the episode, they look at pictures viewers sent in of stuffed brown bears, but none of them are Wyatt’s. So Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa writes in and says her and Consuelos’ daughter Lola, 22, is “on the case.” Hopefully someone will find Brown Bear soon!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Kelly Ripa, Lola Grace Consuelos and Anderson Cooper attend the 13th Annual CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images) Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images

“But if anyone finds it, please reach out to me either here or on Instagram, @andersoncooper,” Cooper says, in one last desperate plea to find his son’s beloved toy. We have all been there, and it’s not fun. Pro tip: If you do find the manufacturer, you need to buy at least two so this doesn’t happen again!

Cooper is dad to Wyatt and Sebastian, 1, with ex Benjamin Maisani. When Wyatt turned 3 in April, Cooper shared the sweetest picture of his little boy holding up a smiley-face cookie.

“This little peanut turned 3 today!” Cooper wrote on Instagram. “Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper. He and his brother Sebastian are the greatest blessings I could ever have hoped for.”

Before you go, check out these hot, famous dads.

