Tina Turner’s Daughter-In-Law Is Trying for a Baby at 46 Using Late Husband’s Sperm

Tina Turner’s daughter-in-law Afida shared a raw and intimate look at how she has been grieving after the passing of both her husband Ronnie and her mother-in-law. Her heart is “destroyed,” she told People in an exclusive interview over Zoom. The French singer and actress was traveling in Egypt, needing a reprieve from all the reminders of her husband in Encino.

“It’s a punishment. Morning and night, I’m crying and screaming,” she said. “My life in Los Angeles became a nightmare — a real nightmare. That’s why I got the f*ck out of there. No house, no furniture. Just my memories and Ronnie’s clothes.”

In Dec. 2022, Ronnie Turner — son of Ike Turner, and Tina Turner, the legendary Queen of Rock and Roll — suddenly died of colon cancer at 62. Tina then died in May at age 83.

“It was very sad…it is very difficult for me because people only see the music or the pictures, but I go back home and scream the names of my loved ones,” she said. “[That pain] will never go away. I’m suffering and my heart is destroyed. I’m trying not to lose my mind.”

While processing her grief and holding onto precious memories of the past, Afida is looking toward the future. “I’m going to have Ronnie’s baby!” she told the outlet excitedly.

"If I can," she said. "I'm 46. But we'll see."

In Nov. 2022, Afida and Ronnie were ready to start a family. That is until doctors found a tumor and Ronnie was diagnosed with late-stage metastatic colon cancer that quickly spread. Now, before her birthday in December, Afida hopes to carry a baby through IVF using her eggs and the sperm Ronnie froze as a birthday present for her last year.

“It’s still bad because he’s not here, but what can I do?” she asks. “At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie. A monster like me and him, can you imagine?”

Afida is not the only widow to try this. Just last fall, a California woman, shared a similar story. Fabi Powell met her future husband in 2014. Soon into their relationship, Josh Powell was diagnosed with a rare cancer. They married in May 2016, just a few weeks before he tragically passed. Josh froze his sperm after receiving his diagnosis and later told Fabi he wanted her to have the chance to try and have their child.

“How amazing would it be to have a little piece of me live on forever?” he told her. “You would be the most incredible mom.”

Fabi took several years before deciding she was going to go ahead and use the sperm.

“It was after the lovely COVID lockdown that I was like ‘Family is everything to me. What am I waiting for? I haven’t met the second love of my life Josh was it,'” she said. “I wanted him to be the father of my children. It’s time.”

Fabi is still trying to get pregnant and we are sending all our well wishes to her and Afida as they navigate their fertility journeys.