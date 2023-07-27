Kylie Jenner Revealed the Role Postpartum Hormones Played in Naming Her Son Wolf

The postpartum phase can be brutal, even if (especially if?) you’ve had babies before. After giving birth, you have a whole new baby you have to take care of, while recovering from childbirth, not getting a lot of sleep, and taking care of your other children. Not to mention, your body is processing tons of extra hormones, which is emotionally draining. Kylie Jenner says these postpartum hormones actually contributed to her originally naming her second-born child Wolf — a name she later regretted.

In a conversation with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she finally found a name she liked for her son, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. I like it and [Aire] is a Hebrew name [that means] lion of God,” she said in today’s episode, per Us Weekly. “The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child.”

Jenner explained that her hormones “took me out.” She said, “I was too emotional. He is so special to me, there is not a name good enough for him. I didn’t realize the postpartum would be that hard.” Yes! It is hard, and it only sets up new mamas for failure when we don’t talk about it more.

Although she went with the name Wolf, she admitted it never really felt right. “I have never called him Wolf, ever,” she continued. “Then the second [I made it legal], that night I cried in the shower. I was like, ‘That is not his name. What did I just do? Wolf? Someone just told me this 24 hours ago and I named my son Wolf.’ It wasn’t even on the list.”

She also revealed why she waited until his first birthday to reveal his name. "On his first birthday, I am going to do a post. Because I want to start living our life. I want to take him to Disneyland and out and live life and not worry about other people," she said.

In Feb. 2023, The Kardashians star opened up about her experience with postpartum depression. “I have experienced it. Twice,” she told Vanity Fair Italy about postpartum depression with daughter Stormi, 5, and Aire, with Travis Scott.

“The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable,” she said. Jenner also gave some advice for other mother’s going through the same thing, which is to “not to over-think things” and to “live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest.”

“Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” Jenner continued. “I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath.”

“The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well,” she added.

