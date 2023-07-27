Khloé Kardashian Shows Son Tatum’s Face in ‘The Kardashians’ Finale & Kim Kardashian Reveals Which Family Member Is His ‘Twin’

Almost a year after he was born, fans are finally seeing Khloé Kardashian’s son’s face, and he’s such a little cutie. The Good American co-founder showed her son’s face in the finale of The Kardashians which was filmed when baby Tatum was only a few months old.

In the episode, Khloé was at home with her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner when Tatum — who Khloé welcomed via surrogate with now-ex Tristan Thompson — comes through the door after a walk with his dad.

“Hi chunk!” Kim said, getting up to unbuckle little Tatum.

“There’s our guy,” Jenner said before making a surprising observation. “That looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born.”

Well that’s not who we were expecting! Jenner insisted Tatum looked like her 36-year-old son Rob. The proud grandma marveled at how “perfect” the baby boy was and asked Kim, “Don’t you think he looks like Rob?”

“He is actually Rob’s twin,” the SKIMS founder confirmed, before asking, “What are we going to name him? That’s what I need to know.” Related story Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Kim Kardashian -Loved $5 Body Wash ‘Absolutely the Best’ for Firming Skin

Image: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Getty Images

Khloé — who is also mom to 5-year-old True — left fans waiting, not sharing her baby boy’s name until he was 9 months old. She had hinted that she would use another “T” name — keeping with her family’s tradition of using the same initial for each sibling — and she kept her word.

So why the wait? “Naming a human is really hard,” she explained in a previous episode.

Earlier in the season, Jenner called Tatum “such a blessing” and said that “a new baby in the family is magic.” How sweet is that? “God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here. And Khloé gets to be Mommy again, so that’s really, really special, and I’m really excited about that.”

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.

