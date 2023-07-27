Olivia Munn Takes Her Toddler Son Malcolm to the Grocery Store — & Chaos Ensues in the Peanut Butter Aisle

This is how typical interactions at the grocery store with my toddler goes: “Oh, he’s so cute!” and “Look, he’s helping mommy, so sweet.” This is generally followed by, “Oh no, your baby just ran away!” and “Don’t worry, we can clean up this mess for you.” Or my favorite, “Wow, you’ve got your hands full!” which is both unhelpful and extremely obvious (duh!). Olivia Munn had her own chaotic experience at the grocery store with her 20-month-old son Malcolm, who she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney, and it feels all too familiar.

“Grocery trips take twice as long now,” the Hit-Monkey star wrote over a new video on Instagram. The video, set to Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” shows Munn standing in the peanut butter aisle with Malcolm right beside her. The shot then zooms in to show Malcolm grabbing a jar of peanut butter and handing it to his mom. He keeps grabbing more and more peanut butter containers and giving them to Munn, who turns around and puts it on a higher shelf out of his reach. At one point, she turns to give the camera an exasperated look, which is presumably being filmed by Mulaney.

Photo by Katie Jones/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Photo by Katie Jones/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

I’m laughing so hard. We have all been there when it comes to shopping with toddlers (especially ones who refuse to get in the cart!). It’s so cute that they try to be your little helper, but they are secretly mini destructive demons that just like to get into everything — and grocery stores are the perfect place for little grabby hands!

“Thankfully there were only so many jars of peanut butter at his eye level 🥜,” Munn quipped in the caption.

Many people commented on the cute video. “I can’t stop watching this,” one person said, and same!

“I thought mine was the only non paid employee rearranging things at the stores lol,” another person joked. Related story Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Rare Glimpse Into Her Home Life & Reveals One Thing Her Family Does Every Single Night

Someone else had a warning for the future. “Wait til he finds the jelly bean and candy dispensers, gives a pull, and dumps them all over the place,” one person said. “That was always fun with mine.”

Another warned, “There will inevitably be a meltdown that will embarrass you at some point. Usually over something ridiculous like they wanted the blue peanut butter jar and not the red. Don’t worry! We’ve all been there.😂”

One person left the sweetest note, “Everything takes twice as long so you never forget. These are the moments that live in your heart.❤️” Aww, we love that!

Malcolm is so cute, something tells me Munn and Mulaney have no problem with the extra-long grocery shopping trips when it means more moments with that little boy.

Before you go, check out these celebrity mothers who love being boy moms.

