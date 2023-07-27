Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Proved Even Celebrity Families Deal With Travel Plans Gone Wrong & Boy Did It Sound Like a Nightmare

Even when everything goes exactly as planned, flying with kids is incredibly stressful. So when Kristen Bell started documenting a nine-hour delay (Nine. Hours.) that ended in her family being kicked out of the Boston airport, we felt like we were watching a horror movie. Because can you imagine?

The actress and Hello Bello founder went on her Instagram story on Thursday to share her train-wreck-of-a-travel-experience with her 16 million followers — and it really was like watching a train wreck. We didn’t want to watch, but we couldn’t turn away.

The first picture was of her, her husband Dax Shepard, and their daughters — Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8 — sitting in airport seats. “Stranded at the Boston airport,” she wrote over the picture, “9 hours of delays and…”

She then shared pictures of her daughters playing Uno and Shepard playing spades with another person. We’re so glad they had something to pass the time. Because even in ideal travel conditions, you need to have travel toys (these are some of our favorites) to keep the kiddos entertained.

As Bell said in her next photo (see them here), the family “made quite a home” there. Shepard had taken off his shoes and was rocking striped socks and Bell was brushing her teeth outside the bathroom. They had also spread out blankets and were using neck pillows as the real deal.

And that was just the start! Again, train wreck!

We have no doubt the Bad Moms star was doing her best to keep her cool and be a good mom when she learned there were no hotels with vacancies within 50 miles (seriously!) and that they were being kicked out of the airport after the Armchair Experts host had taken his sleep aids. Yup, a groggy Shepard had to help his wife come up with a new game plan.

“Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 a.m.” she wrote over the next photo of a room with all their luggage and a nice comfy bed. The next day, their gracious hosts took them on a hike “with a lot of dogs and it was heaven!” (Also, imagine being the people who were unexpectedly asked in the middle of the night to lodge a celebrity family?! Wild!)

No word yet on if the family of four made it to their next destination, but we have our fingers crossed they can take off soon. After a summer filled with fun travels, this is no way to go out.

