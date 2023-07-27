Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Rare Glimpse Into Her Home Life & Reveals One Thing Her Family Does Every Single Night

Sarah Jessica Parker is spilling all the tea when it comes to her home life. The Sex and the City alum recently shared an inside look into her daily routine with husband Matthew Broderick and their children, James, 20, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 14 — and it involves a surprisingly normal activity.

“We cook every night,” Parker on a recent episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, per PEOPLE. “It’s a source of huge amount of pride for everybody.”

What an awesome family tradition! Cooking and eating dinner together almost every night has got to make their bond super strong.

Sarah Jessica Parker's son is all grown up now and we can't believe how fast time flies. https://t.co/1oWr8mCudO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 29, 2022

The And Just Like That star shared that they only order in food on “rare” occasions.

“But it’s also mystifying because we just don’t order in as a family,” the actress continued. “And on the rare occasion we have, but we always hear other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid, it’s so confusing.”

She went on, “We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure. We have always have a Sunday dinner — we invite people.” It’s so nice how they make time for this family togetherness, which is challenging even for those parents who aren’t major celebrities. Related story Britney Spears Celebrates Becoming 'a New Auntie' to Her Fellow '90s Pop Prince's Babies — & They Actually Are Related

This all comes from SJP and Broderick’s philosophy to teach their kids to work for what they want.

“You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, the value of it, and that the expectations will be the same for them,” she said.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“I think it’s a great way of living for children that their needs are met — to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they’re warm in the winter and cool in summer,” she explained in the podcast, per PEOPLE. “But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things, at a certain point?”

In an Oct. 2019 interview with Australian model Rebecca Judd’s KIIS FM radio show, Parker said, “Parents who aren’t well-known can have children who aren’t grounded because of the example set in their home.”

She also admitted to living by country music legend Dolly Parton’s sage advice, which was to “give her family what they need rather than what they want.”

“I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something,” SJP said. “I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen.”

Before you go, check out these celebrities who showed off their families on the red carpet.

