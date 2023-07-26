Get Ahead of Back-To-School With Nordstrom’s Lowest Prices on Kids’ Apparel From Adidas, Mini Boden, Hunter & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s officially time to start shopping for the upcoming school year. Eek!
*Takes deep breath*
We know, we know, we know what the calendar says. It’s only July. But just hear us out! *We say as much to ourselves as to you* Nordstrom is in the swing of their Anniversary Sale, and their extra low prices make it the perfect time to grab some back-to-school essentials. They have major markdowns on designer sneakers, rain boots, hoodies, polos, and all the other closet must-haves for the fall.
Since we know the next few weeks are going to fly by, we’re stocking up on these goodies ASAP so we aren’t left scrambling the weekend before school starts. And since we’ve been trying to teach our kids about the dangers of procrastination, we guess it’s about time we practice what we preach.
Without further adieu, we bid you happy shopping!
Sweatshirt + Denim Jacket
This hybrid hooded jacket is perfect for chilly days, and the colorful heart on the back makes this closet staple extra cute.
Floral Print Dress
Fear not! We found the perfect first-day-of-school outfit for your little princess! How sweet is this floral printed dress that can be layered and worn throughout the entire school year?
Rain Boots
Schoolyard puddles are no match for these beloved Hunter rain boots that rarely go on sale. So even if it’s not rainy in your neck of the woods, now is the time to grab them!
Timeless Polo
This classic cotton-blend jersey polo will never go out of style, and we love that it’s just as stylish dressed up or down.
Adidas Set
This gender-neutral Adidas set will keep your kid comfy and cozy at school, especially on chilly fall days. Plus, it’s perfect for the classroom and gym class.
Stylish Striped Set
I mean, does this adorable jeans and striped tee set not speak for itself? We especially love the trendy puff sleeve.
Multipurpose Hoodie
This Under Armour hoodie does it all! It’s water-repellent, it’s a windbreaker, and it has a warm and cozy fleece lining. So just toss it in your kiddo’s backpack and they’ll be prepared for all kinds of weather.
Graphic Tee
Kids may be back in school, but they can hold onto the final remnants of summer with this oh-so-cool, beach-inspired long sleeve tee from Vans.
Long Sleeve Polo
This Nordstrom-exclusive long sleeve rugby polo has bold stripes that will give your kid the confidence to raise their hand.
New Kicks
Oh. Em. Gee. How stinkin’ cute are these toddler sneakers with colorful, “groovy” details for your “wild child” and gold velcro straps that pull it all together (literally)?
