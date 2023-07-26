Get Ahead of Back-To-School With Nordstrom’s Lowest Prices on Kids’ Apparel From Adidas, Mini Boden, Hunter & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially time to start shopping for the upcoming school year. Eek!

*Takes deep breath*

We know, we know, we know what the calendar says. It’s only July. But just hear us out! *We say as much to ourselves as to you* Nordstrom is in the swing of their Anniversary Sale, and their extra low prices make it the perfect time to grab some back-to-school essentials. They have major markdowns on designer sneakers, rain boots, hoodies, polos, and all the other closet must-haves for the fall.

Since we know the next few weeks are going to fly by, we’re stocking up on these goodies ASAP so we aren’t left scrambling the weekend before school starts. And since we’ve been trying to teach our kids about the dangers of procrastination, we guess it’s about time we practice what we preach.

Without further adieu, we bid you happy shopping!

Sweatshirt + Denim Jacket

This hybrid hooded jacket is perfect for chilly days, and the colorful heart on the back makes this closet staple extra cute.

Tucker + Tate Heart Graphic Hooded Denim Jacket $35.99 $55 35% Off Buy now

Floral Print Dress

Fear not! We found the perfect first-day-of-school outfit for your little princess! How sweet is this floral printed dress that can be layered and worn throughout the entire school year?

Mini Boden Kids’ Fun Print Long Sleeve Cotton Jersey Dress $29.99 $40 25% Off Buy now

Rain Boots

Schoolyard puddles are no match for these beloved Hunter rain boots that rarely go on sale. So even if it’s not rainy in your neck of the woods, now is the time to grab them!

Hunter Kids’ Original First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot $46.99 $70 33% Off Buy now

Timeless Polo

This classic cotton-blend jersey polo will never go out of style, and we love that it’s just as stylish dressed up or down. Related story The Volumizing Product That Joanna Gaines Uses to Keep Her Hair Soft & Bouncy Is Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Volcom Kids’ Wowzer Polo $19.99 $30 33% Off Buy now

Adidas Set

This gender-neutral Adidas set will keep your kid comfy and cozy at school, especially on chilly fall days. Plus, it’s perfect for the classroom and gym class.

Adidas Kids’ Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt & Joggers Set $34.99 $54 35% Off Buy now

Stylish Striped Set

I mean, does this adorable jeans and striped tee set not speak for itself? We especially love the trendy puff sleeve.

Habitual Kids Kids’ Stripe Top & Stretch Jeans Set $37.99 $58 35% Off Buy now

Multipurpose Hoodie

This Under Armour hoodie does it all! It’s water-repellent, it’s a windbreaker, and it has a warm and cozy fleece lining. So just toss it in your kiddo’s backpack and they’ll be prepared for all kinds of weather.

Under Armour Kids’ Soft Shell Water Repellent Hooded Zip Jacket $52.99 $70 24% Off Buy now

Graphic Tee

Kids may be back in school, but they can hold onto the final remnants of summer with this oh-so-cool, beach-inspired long sleeve tee from Vans.

Vans Kids’ Sail Away Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt $17.99 $27 33% Off Buy now

Long Sleeve Polo

This Nordstrom-exclusive long sleeve rugby polo has bold stripes that will give your kid the confidence to raise their hand.

Nordstrom Kids’ Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Polo $25.99 $39 33% Off Buy now

New Kicks

Oh. Em. Gee. How stinkin’ cute are these toddler sneakers with colorful, “groovy” details for your “wild child” and gold velcro straps that pull it all together (literally)?