This Brittany Mahomes-Approved Bath Toy Keeps Sterling ‘So Occupied’ & It’s Less Than $25

Bath time can be a real struggle, so we are always looking for bath toy recommendations (like these from Sharna Burgess) that make kids not only want to get in the tub but also convince them to stay long enough to get clean. And so we were thanking our lucky stars when we saw Brittany Mahomes post Sterling’s favorite bath toy on her Instagram story.

“This thing keeps her so occupied in the bath yall, it’s hilarious,” the fitness instructor wrote on a boomerang of her holding the toy that was stuck to the wall above the ledge of the tub. Sterling’s little hand is in the corner of the shot, reaching for the *drum roll* bathtub ice cream maker!

Well, “ice cream” maker. All the genius contraption needs is water and body wash. Just pour the concoction into the roof of the ice cream shop, pump the handle on the side, and watch as “soft serve” comes out and into one of the included ice cream cones.

Honestly, we’re super jealous. Why couldn’t this have been a thing when we were kids?

Sterling is far from the only one to love this toy.

“My little loves this and it helps to get her clean at the same time,” one Amazon reviewer said. “So far any soap I use seems to work fine. This sticks to the bathtub with ease and I am so happy I bought this!”

“’This is seriously so much fun! It works great!’ my kids say! They are now 3 and 5 years old bathtub ice cream entrepreneurs!” another said. “They honestly have never had so much fun in the bath!…The fruit that comes with it is also very fun!”

“Do yourself a favor and buy it!” a third wrote. And we have to agree. At just $23, what’s the question?