Jennifer Garner Experienced Every Mom’s Dream Moment When Her Youngest Kids Did This Heartwarming Thing

A simple act of sibling PDA goes a long way when you’re a mom, and Jennifer Garner recently experienced the motherhood high of her youngest two kids willingly embracing for a hug — in public, no less.

While out in Los Angeles for Sunday brunch with all three of her children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — Jennifer Garner & Co. were spotted by the paparazzi. Though the actress is usually a vehement proponent of privacy when it comes to paps photographing children of celebrities, she just might “awwww” at one of the shots they captured of her youngest two kids.

In one photo of the group standing outside Malibu’s Soho House, Samuel is embracing Seraphina for a close hug. The 11-year-old has his arms wrapped around his sister’s torso while she moves to hug him back with her hands cradling his head to her chest. It’s extremely cute, especially since it’s a genuine candid moment between the two siblings.

The family of four was dressed super casually for the outing. Samuel wore gray cut-off sweat shorts and a blue graphic t-shirt with a baseball cap and tennis shoes, and Seraphina donned faded red cargo shorts, a black graphic tee, well-loved Adidas sneakers, and mismatched socks featuring rubber duckies and spruce trees.

Violet wore light blue shorts, a slightly-darker blue t-shirt, a peach-colored baseball cap, tennis shoes, a sassy pair of red glasses, and a face mask. Ever the bookworm, she was spotted once again with a novel in hand. Garner’s loungewear included a pair of black joggers, a navy tank top, a dark blue sweatshirt tied around her waist, indigo sneakers, black sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed sun protection hat — see the photos HERE.

Garner shares all three kids with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. In addition to having mega stars as "mom and dad," the Affleck kids also gained Jennifer Lopez as their stepmom after she and their father married in July 2022.

