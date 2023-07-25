LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffered a Scary Cardiac Event That Left Him Hospitalized

LeBron James‘ son Bronny James was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California’s arena Monday morning. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star was in the intensive care unit, but the family said he is now in stable condition.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a spokesman for the James family said in a statement. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

There has been an outpouring of love and support for the James family, especially from the athletic community. Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills — who was also hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game in the fall — tweeted with the praying hands emoji saying, “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

“Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up to [LeBron] and the entire family,” said sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith.

The 18-year-old takes after his father and was a four-star recruit, committing to USC in May after a stellar senior-year season. He is ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings and is the sixth-rated point guard in the class of 2023.