Britney Spears Celebrates Becoming ‘a New Auntie’ to Her Fellow ’90s Pop Prince’s Babies — & They Actually Are Related

Britney Spears and Lance Bass just had a ’90s pop star reunion, and it was even cuter than you’d think.

The Queen of Pop and the *NSYNC alum got together so Spears could spend some time with Bass’ twin babies, a daughter named Violet Betty and a son named Alexander James. On Monday, the “Toxic” singer shared photos from their family day on Twitter, writing, “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!”

In the photos, Spears and Bass stand side by side with the twins in their arms. The pop princess is absolutely beaming with joy and excitement, and in one photo, her husband Sam Asghari stands on her other side looking happy as a clam with a hand gently resting on Alexander’s hip.

While Spears isn’t technically the twins’ aunt, she actually is their cousin! During a 2021 episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series, Bass found out he and his pop peer are sixth cousins, once removed. “Are you kidding me? … This is amazing. Oh my gosh!” he exclaimed in excitement. “Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well, now I’m related to the queen of pop!” Bass joked.

L-R: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone. Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Sobering, he said, “That is so crazy though, ’cause, I mean, I feel like she’s my little sister, and this whole time she’s been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool,” Bass gushed. “For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing,” the singer said with heartfelt sincerity.

Bass shares his 20-month-old twins with his husband, Michael Turchin. Spears has two kids of her own, sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

