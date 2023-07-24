Sarah Michelle Gellar Shared a Rare Photo of Her Kids’ Faces — & Son Rocky Looks Just Like Freddie Prinze Jr.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Like many celebrities, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. take their kids’ privacy very seriously. The duo, who have been married for almost 21 years, rarely post photos of their kids Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, on social media. They recently went on a family vacation to Florence, Italy, and shared the cutest photos from their sightseeing adventure, with heart emojis over the kids’ faces. But now that the trip is over, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star shared a new family picture that reveals their faces — and we can’t believe how much Rocky looks like his dad.

“It’s time to leave Florence for the next part of our adventure (second picture is me trying not to cry),” Gellar captioned a post on Instagram. “Thank you @lungarnocollection for such an incredible stay (and filling our room with family pictures) It felt like I was living in the movie Hannibal (in all the good ways).”

Hidden among selfies of Gellar and videos of her view from her hotel room at Hotel Lungarno, the Wolf Pack star snapped a photo of a coffee table with a framed family photo. The picture shows her and her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star on a picnic blanket surrounded by food. Their daughter Charlotte is sitting next to Prinze, holding a half-eaten hamburger and smiling at her dad. She has long, dark brown hair and a grin that is just like her mama. On Gellar’s lap stands Rocky, who is wearing a striped shirt and pants. He has a lighter brown hair, and his entire face looks like a mini-me version of his famous dad’s. Both of the kids seem much younger in this photo — which also includes a cute black-and-white dog! — and they are so adorable.

Many people commented on the kids’ faces. “You always cover your kids faces but the photo in the frame has them uncovered. FYI!” one person warned, in case Gellar forgot.

“Son looks like dad and daughter looks like mom 🤩,” another person noticed.

Gellar clarified the reasoning behind posting the family photo in the comments section. “For everyone being concerned about kids faces- first of all I appreciate it,” she wrote. “Secondly it’s from Freddie’s cookbook!!” The cookbook she’s referring to was released in 2016 called Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor. Who knew that he included such a cute photo in the book?

We may see the kids a lot more once they reach 18 — at least of Charlotte. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in Jan. 2023, the Do Revenge star shared that her daughter wants to be an actress, but she’ll have to wait.

“Well, we have rules in place. She can’t be in front of a camera until she graduates high school,” Gellar shared, adding that Charlotte isn’t happy about this arrangement. “She says to me, ‘That’s unfair. You were a child actor,’” Gellar continued. “Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents.”

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Prinze told the outlet, “From my vantage point, Sarah always had the hunger to go back to acting. I could tell from the way she watches TV, analyzing it, and how she talks about movies on the drive home [from the theater]. Once our daughter started taking it seriously, both of us just instinctually wanted to show her the way we think it should be done.”

“I’ll never stop her from being on a set,” Gellar added. “But she’s just not going on camera while she’s living under our roof. There’ll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first.”

