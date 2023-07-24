Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Wren Reached a Heart-Melting New Milestone & The Video Is What We Needed This Monday

Chrissy Teigen’s 1-month-old son Wren has officially reached a new milestone — and it’s one of the cutest things your baby can do. After weeks of endless feeding, not a lot of sleep, and stress (we assume, because newborn babies are exhausting!), baby Wren gifted his mama with his first smile — and, yes, she caught it on video!

“FINALLLLLLYYYYY!” the Cravings author captioned a new video on Instagram. “A smile 🥰🥰🥰.”

In the video, Teigen is wearing a fuzzy gray cardigan. She sits on the couch, snuggling with her tiny newborn. He’s dressed in white pajamas with green frogs. One arm is on his mama and the other is resting on his chin. His dark brown hair is messy as he gazes up at Teigen. Then the camera zooms in to reveal the biggest grin.

“Look!” Teigen says in the video. “Oh my god, oh my god, did you get it? Oh my gosh, that’s so big!” He is so adorable, and I definitely just watched this video on repeat 12 times. How can you not smile when you see a baby this cute smiling?

“Awww little pudding. ❤️❤️❤️” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “What a wonderful moment and joy! I’m so glad you finally have the complete family you worked so hard for! Enjoy it all!”

"OMG HES SO CUTE AND ADORABLE AND PRECIOUS ALL IN ONE😍😍😍," another person said.

Of course, some people tried to say that his smile wasn’t intentional. “Gas relief or facial muscle spasm… either way… adorable 😊. So happy for you,” one person wrote. Mamas don’t care if it was just gas — when their babies smile, it is the best milestone. Somehow, your little cutie gets even cuter!

Teigen shares sons Wren and Miles, 5, and daughters Esti, 6 months, and Luna, 7, with husband John Legend. She recently shared a photo snuggling with her youngest child, whom she recently welcomed via surrogate, writing, “all day all day.” She clarified in the comments section, “These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I need to get outside.” We don’t blame her one bit!

