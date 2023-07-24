Olivia Munn’s Sunny Beach Day Photos With Son Malcolm Highlight an All-Too-Real Parenting Struggle

Taking your kids to the beach sounds like a good idea — and it can be super fun! — but it is definitely not relaxing. Like, at all. There’s extra stuff to pack, like snacks, hats, sunscreen, more snacks. There’s the fact that you can’t just lay in the sand in read — you have to keep your eyes firmly on your little ones. And, at the end of the day, you have to drag your exhausted, sweaty, sandy child (and all their accessories!) back home. It’s a lot! Which is why when we see celebrities at the beach with their families, we know they are probably struggling, too. Olivia Munn just proved it in a series of photos with her son Malcolm, 20 months, and we can’t stop laughing at how real it is.

“It takes two adults to put sunscreen on one toddler,” the Newsroom alum wrote on Instagram. “And we didn’t even do a good job.”

She also shared a series of photos that show the not-so-glamorous side of mom life. Munn looks adorable in Barbie-pink nails that match her pink-and-white checkered headband. She is dressed in a swimsuit with a white button-down shirt over it as she sits on a towel in the sand to put sunscreen on Malcolm, who she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney. The toddler is wearing a striped, white-and-gray shirt over white shorts with a brown baseball cap on. His legs are a pasty white, covered in sunscreen that hasn’t been rubbed in, as Munn attempts to rub more sunscreen on his neck. The toddler is holding up a can of spray sunscreen, clearly trying to help.

The next photo in the carousel shows Munn looking down at her sunscreen-covered hands. Malcolm has dropped his bottle of sunscreen and looks down at it, while Mulaney is in the frame, holding a diaper. It’s messy and hot and sandy — and you can tell they just want to get to the fun part already!

Slide 3 is all about the teamwork! Munn is rubbing sunscreen on Malcolm’s shoulders, while Mulaney takes his legs. The toddler is standing surprisingly still, so that’s gotta help! In the last photo, they’re tackling his arms and the back of his neck. It looks like they’re almost ready to go play in the water and have fun — at least, until it’s time to reapply…

Parenting takes a village, and many parents came to the comments section to help out Munn and Mulaney.

“Parenting pro-tip: Use a makeup foundation brush to put the sunscreen on,” one person wrote. “That way you don’t get all the mess on your hands and it’s easier to apply. Swear it’s a life saver! 😹😊👍🏽” That sounds like a genius idea!

Another wrote, “Mom of 2 redheads. I do it before leaving home with no clothes on. And then reapply as needed.” That’s a great way to get full coverage!

“Get sunscreen sticks. Life changer,” someone else said. “There are some good Korean ones but super goop has one that’s so easy to apply and doesn’t leave a white residue. Called glow stick. My kids HATE sunscreen but they’ll use sunscreen sticks anytime.”

Dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park commented, “YES! Dermatologist approved 😍 I like mineral sunscreen lotions for initial application and sticks (4 passes) or sprays (sprayed on our hands and then rubbed on their skin) for reapplication. UPF onesie swimwear is also amazing – I bought 3 for my son and we rotate. Keeps their skin protected including neck arms and legs so only hands and feet are exposed! Add a hat and sunglasses 🕶️ and then sunscreen for the rest of the body 🙌”

Earlier this month, the Hit-Monkey actress and Mulaney took their son to Idaho. In the photos, Munn and Malcolm were twins in khaki overalls as they hung out on the grass near a lake. It seems like they are having the best summer (even if it is a little stressful at times)!

