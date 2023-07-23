Gabrielle Union’s Throwback Video of Daughter Kaavia Proves ‘Some Things Never Change’

While kids seem to grow up so fast, and cultivate new personalities that we didn’t expect, Gabrielle Union has video proof that “ some things never change.”

On July 22, the You Got Anything Stronger? author shared an adorable throwback video of her daughter Kaavia on her Instagram. She shared the video with the apt caption reading, “Some things don’t change.”

In the throwback video, we see Kaavia looking so adorable in her little orange onesie and eating a scrumptious snack. We hear Union repeatedly saying, “wiggle wiggle wiggle,” and not only does Kaavia give an adorably expressive face but she dances along to the rhythmic wiggles.

As Union said, some things never change. and even at four years old, Kaavia Is still stylish, expressive, and a little performer in the making.

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, the Bring It On star talked about how Kaavia has taught her so much over the years.

She said: “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady. If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

