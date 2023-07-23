Blake Lively Adores Using This $15 ‘Miracle’ Diaper Cream on Her Daughters & Shoppers Say They Saw a Difference in ‘10 Minutes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love anything that’s Blake Lively-approved, we especially love hearing any and every tidbit about the product she used for keeping her four daughters happy and healthy. In her now archived Amazon storefront, per New Beauty, we just discovered the soothing cream that she used to battle her daughter’s diaper rashes!

And the best part is, it’s only $15 for the “little miracle in a tub.”

Emily Diaper Skin Soother Plus $15.94, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Emily Diaper Skin Soother Plus is a powerful, yet gentle, cream that’s used to “soothe red, hot, angry, unhappy skin of many kinds.”

For all the parents wondering, there are just six simple ingredients in this healing cream such as organic sunflower oil, phellodendron amurense bark, frankincense for reducing inflammation, per OrganicFacts, and beeswax for keeping skin clean. Along with that, it has lesser-known ingredients like dictamnus root bark for treating eczema, per PubMed, and red peony root for its moisture and soothing properties, per Kiehls.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply a thin layer over the affected area as needed!

Related story This Waterproof Version of Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Comes in a Gorgeous Glittery Barbie Pink – & It’s Under $100

So not only are you getting something majorly effective, but it’s all-natural as well! And those are a few of the reasons why shoppers adore this so much!

One shopper called it a “miracle worker,” saying, “The reviews said it worked well on rashes so I gave it a try and was so surprised. I tried for weeks to get rid of a rash on my 2 year olds bum and cheeks (face) using A&D. Within 2 days this product cleared everything up. So happy.”

Another shopper added that it’s “the best diaper rash cream,” saying, “I swear it has been a life savor! Not kidding 10 minutes after putting this on I can see the difference when he has rash. It is a little miracle in a tub.”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

