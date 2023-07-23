Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe’s Latest GRWM Selfie Proves They’re Basically Twins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe’s latest red-carpet appearance proves they’re the ultimate lookalike mother-daughter duo.

On July 23, the Whiskey in a Teacup author shared a series of photos of her and her daughter Phillippe looking like literal twins on their latest red carpet appearance. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈.”

In the first photo, we see Phillippe and Witherspoon twinning in silky white bathrobes, along with rocking the same blonde, beach-wavy hairdo that’s making us see double! We then see Witherspoon’s Biossance skincare regimen for prepping her face for the red carpet, including the Biossance Squalane + vitamin C rose oil.

We then end the series of photos with Phillippe and Witherspoon not only twinning with their sun-kissed makeup and beach waves, but their pastel, a-line dresses that make them “the perfect duo.”

Yet again, they prove they look like literal twins (even if they don’t believe so)!

Ava is Witherspoon’s eldest child, born Sept. 09, 1999. Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also welcomed a son named Deacon, 19, who’s only four years younger than Ava. Witherspoon also has a son named Tennessee, 10, with her estranged husband, Jim Toth.

Related story Reese Witherspoon's Ex Jim Toth Is Reportedly Already Heating Things Up With a New Partner

While Ava is quite private compared to other celebrity kiddos, she did reveal the best piece of advice she ever got from the Legally Blonde superstar. She revealed the advice was: “Pretty is as pretty does.” She elaborated, adding, “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside, and the way that you treat other people — and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

