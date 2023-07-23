Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Birthday Photos of Daughter Riley Prove She’s Her Papa’s Mini-Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry’s birthday shout-out to her and Steph Curry’s sassy eldest daughter Riley shows how much she’s already her father’s mini-me!

On July 19, The Full Plate author shared a series of photos of her eldest daughter Riley to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “My first born is 11!!! We can’t believe it. Time has just flown by. I am so proud of my sweet, smart, talented, captivating big girl. It’s a joy being her mama. Riley Roo is 11!”

In the first photo, we see Riley on a roller coaster, smiling back at her mother, followed by an adorable hotel room selfie of her smiling and her mom making silly faces at the camera. Then we get another mother-daughter selfie, this time with Riley striking a silly, adorable pose! We then end the sweet birthday homage with a sunset-clad photo of Riley looking like a little angel, smiling from ear to ear.

First off, happy belated birthday to Riley! Truly, time is going by so dang quickly! And secondly, can we talk about how much she looks like her father Steph?! She looks like his mini-me, and their smiles are nearly identical! We absolutely love to see it!

Ayesha and Steph originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting but didn’t start dating until years later. They married in July 2011, and have welcomed three children named Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5.

In a previous interview with People, Ayesha talked about balancing her family and career. She said,”The first step is accepting that balance doesn’t really exist. We’re all just out here doing our best. Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I don’t — but I continue to show up for the things and people that matter and that counts for a lot.”

