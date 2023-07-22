Tia Mowry’s Beautiful Video With Daughter Cairo Proves It’s Never Too Early To Start Practicing Self-Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry just posted a video with her daughter that is making everyone have all the feelings.

On July 21, the Whole New You author shared a heartwarming video with her daughter Cairo on her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption reading, “‘I LOVE MY CURLY HAIR’ ❤️ It is so important to pass down and share the message that our natural hair is beautiful in every way. Recite mantras while getting ready in the morning or while winding down in the evenings to remind yourself of the inner and outer beauty you exude by just being YOU!”

She added, “Share your favorite mantra with us in the comments below ⬇️”

In the video, we see Mowry doing her daughter’s hair, and calling her adorable, and saying, “Cairo, you are beautiful!” Cairo then adorably repeats the word “beautiful,” with mama Mowry chiming in and adding, “Yes, you are beautiful!”

Mowry also says, “Cairo is kind,” and Cairo gleefully screams, “I am kind!” And they repeat the same, amazing self-love journey with characteristics like “strong,” “smart,” and “bold.”

Then we end the video with both of them showing love to their gorgeous girls, with Mowry saying, “I love my curly hair,” and Cairo repeating it a second later. And they also repeat, “I love myself” and “I love my curls.”

Related story These Are the Best Pregnancy-Safe Shampoos That Are Chemical-Free & Help Prevent Hair Loss

This self-care video proves it’s never too early or too late to practice self-love, and this beautiful video shows how important it is to practice these self-care rituals whenever you can!

Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5. Now, the Instant Mom star has been quite open about her motherhood journey — especially on the lessons she wants her kids to learn.

These celebrity shared the most important life lessons they learned from their moms.

