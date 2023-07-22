Alyssa Milano’s Rare Selfie Shows Exactly What Type of Mom She Is & It’s Totally On-Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alyssa Milano just shared a rare selfie that shows exactly what kind of mom she is, and it totally makes sense! On July 18, the Sorry Not Sorry author shared a rare car selfie with the caption reading, “Baseball mom.”

In the rare car selfie, we see the Charmed alum looking as radiant as can be while rocking a shimmery highlighter, lip gloss, and a baseball cap. Not only does she look gorgeous, but we love that she’s embracing the “baseball mom” aesthetic!

As long-time fans know, the title of “baseball mom” is totally on-brand for Milano. Not only has she been a die-hard baseball fan her entire life, but she frequently posts full family photos of her, her husband, and their two kids at baseball games!

In fact, she previously released a novel entitled Safe At Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic and even launched a clothing line called Touch by Alyssa. In a previous interview with SheKnows, she talked about how she wanted women to have their own sportswear clothes! She said, “There’s always a place for that! I just wanted to give women an option to be able to feel feminine while rooting for their team.”

Milano and her husband David Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabeth in 2014.

In another previous interview with SheKnows, when asked about how she fits time for herself, her husband, and her kids, she said it’s all “a balancing act”

Related story The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Kim Kardashian Allegedly Partying ‘Late Into the Night’ With Her Sister’s Ex

“While the kids are in school, I try to use that time as my alone time to focus on myself. I’ll take Pilates class or work in my garden. I’m really into making homemade soaps! I love the time I get to spend with my kids after school and always try to come up with fun activities to do with them,” she said. Once they’re in bed, David and I can connect and talk about our day and spend quality time together catching up.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

