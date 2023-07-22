Gisele Bündchen’s Birthday Photos Prove Her Daughter Vivian Is Already Her Exact Lookalike

It’s clear Gisele Bündchen has been living it up for her 43rd birthday celebration, and eagle-eyed fans noticed something that’s making them see double! At 10 years old, Bündchen’s daughter Vivian is already her mini-me!

In screenshots from an Instagram story video obtained by EOnline on July 21, the Devil Wears Prada star is sitting next to her daughter, and the two already look like twins! While on a boat, celebrating, the two are rocking Patagonia jackets, smiling from ear to ear. Not only does Vivian have her mama’s wavy blonde locks, but they already have the exact same noses and smiles!

She truly is her mini-me, and it warms our hearts to see Bündchen having the best birthday (especially since it’s her first one since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized)!

We’ve seen quite a few photos of Bündchen and her daughter exploring new places, and rare pics on social media that further prove they’re truly twins!

Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband Tom Brady named Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She’s also the stepmom to the 80s for Bradys star’s first son with Bridget Moynahan named Jack, 15.

Now, Bündchen has been open about everything that comes with motherhood, and one of our favorite tidbits about being a supermodel mama is the story she told about Vivian joining her backstage at a show.

In a cover interview for ELLE’s back in 2022, she said, “She saw me with all these different hairdos and makeup—she didn’t understand why. She’s like, ‘Mommy, you look so much prettier without all that! Why are they touching you? Can they stop?'” How adorable!

