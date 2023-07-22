Stephen Curry’s Daughter Riley’s Reaction to This Part of His New Documentary Is The Opposite of Eldest Child Behavior

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

2023 is the year of sports documentaries. First, we got glimpses of Patrick Mahomes’ time on the Netflix docu-series entitled Quarterback, and now, Stephen Curry is showing fans his entire story in the Apple TV+ film Stephen Curry: Underrated. While 99 percent of fans left the film feeling inspired by his story and touched by the vulnerability, his eldest child’s reaction shows she’s already so unlike her fellow eldest kids.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Curry revealed that his eldest daughter Riley couldn’t stop laughing during the film when pictures of him from years before popped up. “She was just laughing at all the pictures and videos when I was young — no facial hair and just a whole different demeanor,” he said.

He added, “And I think that was her favorite part, because she’s 11 now so there’s almost — some of the earlier footage of when I started playing basketball is really almost the same age, and so finding that connection of what Daddy looked like as a kid, I think, made (Riley) laugh a good amount.”

While it sometimes stinks being the eldest kid, it seems Riley wouldn’t have it any other way! Sometimes, eldest children can be the ones roasting parents and their siblings, but it’s typically the youngest who has a more carefree disposition. So it shows Riley is quite unlike so many eldest children!

Stephen and his wife The Full Plate author Ayesha Curry originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting but didn’t start dating until years later. They married in July 2011, and have welcomed three children named Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5.

