Ryan Gosling Reveals the Hilarious, Ultimate Way His Daughters Throw Shade at His Barbie Role

It seems Ryan Gosling’s daughters aren’t into the Kenergy.

It’s no secret that Gosling’s daughters Esmerelda and Amada aren’t ready for his Kenergy that fans have been waiting weeks to see on screen, and that they don’t like his way of playing Barbies with them. However, it seems they’ve inadvertently shaded their dad in a hilarious way that’s peak girl dad household behavior.

“Barbie has always kind of been on the periphery. But now, it’s a part of my day-to-day because I have two kids,” Gosling said to People. “I kept finding their Ken dolls discarded, so the whole idea that nobody plays with Ken is true.”

Can you imagine your Dad being Ken and still not playing with his dolls? Truly sassy daughter behavior!

However, don’t fret because Gosling got so much love from his daughters when they visited him on set (especially during the dance scenes)! In the same interview, he revealed: “When they came to set. They were behind the camera, like my coaches. It was pretty cool.”

Aww! There may be some hope for the Kenergy to take place in the Gosling-Mendes household!

He and his longtime partner Eva Mendes were originally friends before their romance heated up on the set of the film The Place Beyond the Pines. They share two daughters together named Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7.

While Gosling and Mendes are quite tight-lipped about their private lives, Gosling did say a few years back that being a girl dad is so much fun! Per People, he said: “It sounds so clichéd, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great.”

And yes, Barbie is officially in theaters now as of July 21!

