Nicole Kidman Gave Super-Rare Insight Into the Family Activity Her Daughters ‘Love’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite lovebirds Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban keeping their teenage daughters away from the public eye whenever they can, Kidman couldn’t help but gush over the super-sweet thing their girls love to do as a family!

In a recent interview with Australian reporter Angela Bishop, Kidman revealed a super-rare tidbit about what her daughters love doing. Bishop asked her: “Nicole, are you coming home anytime soon for anything? Is there anything on the horizon we should know about?”

The Being the Ricardos star quickly responded, saying, “Just family. Always family. We jump in and out quite a bit, sometimes under the radar, which is always lovely too.”

She then revealed how much her girls love going on these trips back to their mother’s home country of Australia! “The girls love it too, so yeah, we’re very much always back and forth,” she said. “It’s a huge part of our life and seeing my sister and all of my nieces and nephews and my mama so [blows a kiss] to all of them.”

So sweet! As we said, Kidman and Urban rarely give updates on their daughters, so we love hearing how much they love to travel with their superstar parents!

For those that don’t know, Kidman and Urban have two daughters together named Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12. Kidman also has two children from her previous marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise: Bella, 30, and Connor, 28.

In a rare, previous interview with Glamour, the Oscar-winning actress talked about how much she adores being a mother! “I just love kids. I said once, ‘I prefer children to adults.’ I like adults more now, not more than kids, though. I love being around children and we’ve got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back (to Nashville) to release his album,” she said. “It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, ‘I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn’t have to become a massive weight.’”

