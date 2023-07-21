Andy Cohen’s Adorable New Video With Son Ben Prompted a Funny Response From Khloé Kardashian

Andy Cohen’s videos with his 4-year-old son Ben always cheer us up. The relatable dad expertly navigates tantrums and arguments and always seems to ask the questions we wonder ourselves. So it’s no surprise that his latest video on Instagram prompted the funniest response from mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian.

“Calculations, on the way to camp….” the Watch What Happens Live host captioned a new video on Instagram today. In it, his preschooler shares his “calculations” that he is not going to have a good day at summer camp.

.@Andy is going through a relatable experience with parents who are limiting their kid's screen time. https://t.co/94vYbcONgl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 21, 2023

“Well, you know what? You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody, and to participate today,” Cohen says in the video.

From the backseat, Ben drops the most hilarious response. “My calculations don’t say that,” he said in the cutest little voice. His dad tried to inspire him to have a good day, and Ben just threw it out the window.

“When are you doing your calculating? When are you making these calculations?” Cohen asks. “Can you make a new calculation?”

“No!” he yells from the backseat, making us laugh all over again. Where do kids come up with this stuff? It’s so stinkin’ cute! Related story Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Channels Major Vintage Fashion Vibes in New Designer Brand Campaign

After Cohen questioned him again, Ben tries to explain. “This is my own calculation,” he said, adding, “Everyone has a calculation.”

“Everyone does,” Cohen responds. “Well, you know what my calculation is? It’s going to be a great day, and you’re going to be a good boy,” Cohen tries again to convince him.

Unfortunately, Ben doesn’t agree. “That’s not true,” he tells his dad, making Cohen close his eyes and sigh as he tries to keep his composure. “My calculations don’t say that,” Ben insists, and we are dying laughing. This kid is not budging!

“OK, well let’s recalculate,” Cohen says, prompting Ben to reply, “I’m not.”

Welp — you win some, you lose some! When your 4-year-old calculates that he’s not going to be nice to everyone or be a good boy at camp, there’s not a lot you can do about it. To be fair, though, Ben’s response is completely relatable. Sometimes, you just don’t feel like socializing, and that’s OK, too!

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

So many people commented on the funny video, including Kardashian. “My calculations don’t say that too! Every day feelings,” the Good American founder said. So true!

Zooey Deschanel also commented, writing, “This is the best.” We love a kid who speaks his truth!

Someone else wrote, “’My Calculations Don’t Say That’ is officially my new response for everything I don’t agree with.” Can we get a T-shirt already?! This is the perfect response when we are having an off day.

“Listen, this is science. You cannot argue with the calculations,” another person commented.

Andy Cohen's son threw a fashion tantrum and parents can totally relate. https://t.co/v7L1CbRIQF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2023

Others praised Cohen’s patient attitude with his son. “Reunion episodes prepared you for these conversations in parenthood like no other,” someone wrote.

Another person said, “This kid though is something else. He has an answer for everything. He is the great debater. Andy is so patient and thoughtful with him. ❤️ Such wonderful interaction.” This duo truly are father-son goals!

In case you were wondering, Ben’s calculations turned out to be a little off. The Bravo TV host shared an update about Ben’s day at camp on his Instagram Stories this afternoon.

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“OK, by the way, in case you’re wondering, he had a great day at camp today,” Cohen says in the video. “His calculations were that it was going to be bad, but it was Halloween at camp today, he loved it. He said he wanted to stay longer.”

So of course, Cohen tried to use this experience as a little parenting lesson. But it kinda backfired. “And I said, ‘What does that say about your calculations?’” Cohen continued in the video. “And he said that they were correct. So… I didn’t push it. But he had a great day.”

Four-year-olds can be stubborn — as a parent, you can’t expect your preschooler to have a good day and admit they were wrong earlier! So, Cohen (wisely) decided to just take the win. Our calculations say this was a great choice!

These Hollywood parents are an absolute hoot.

