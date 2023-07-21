Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Channels Major Vintage Fashion Vibes in New Designer Brand Campaign

After making her runway debut in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week at Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023-2024 show, Zaya Wade is working with the designer brand once again — and their latest project is retro-inspired gold.

In a new campaign shot for the Italian fashion house, Dwyane Wade’s 16-year-old daughter looks office-chic in a ’70s-inspired coat and pencil skirt set. Fabricated out of mustard-colored corduroy, the teen looks effortlessly stylish in the oversized jacket and knee-length skirt. The coat features a luxuriously soft-looking brown fur collar, which matches the leather pencil case purse Zaya wears on her arm.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

Under the overcoat, the young model dons a gray sweater that’s buttoned down the center, and she wears pointed-toe sling-back kitten heels that are very reminiscent of the vintage era. Zaya’s face is contoured but largely free of makeup, and her hair is pressed straight and parted down the middle, shining brilliantly under the overhead lights on set.

Yesterday, the 16-year-old shared two images from the shoot on her Instagram, simply captioning the post, “@miumiu FW23 by @zoeghertner.” Today, Zaya shared a Reel featuring another look from the campaign, which included a gray crewneck sweater, a black and white polka dot skirt, a long black blazer, and the same kitten heels she wore with the mustard set. A smaller camel-colored version of the purse paired with the first look is also slung on the model’s arm.

Zaya works with Miu Miu frequently, with many posts on her Instagram showcasing the designer brand’s clothing and accessories. We love watching her career grow as her dreams begin to come true — we’re hoping to see her on the catwalk again this fall during New York Fashion Week.