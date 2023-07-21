Pregnant Serena Williams Jokes She Needs to ‘Sit Down’ Because She Can’t Stop Dancing

Serena Williams likes to have fun. Spend two seconds on her Instagram and you’ll see her smiling as she twins with her 5-year-old daughter Olympia or cracks a joke that has her 16.7 million followers rolling on the floor laughing. Her latest Instagram video channels that same fun-loving vibe, as she dances her way into the weekend.

“I’m Just making up moves at this point,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion captioned a video on Instagram. She jokingly added, “I need to go somewhere and sit down. #fyp #dance #mom #pregnant #serenawilliams.”

The tennis legend, who is currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian, wears a tight-fitting black mini dress with a red Gucci cardigan-vest over it, complete with gold and black trim. She’s also wearing a black hat with “Los Angeles Golf Club” printed on the top.

In the video, she moves her legs and hips with ease to salsa music playing in the background. She’s got serious moves — and her baby bump isn’t getting in the way at all as she dances. It’s just a perk of being a pregnant athlete!

Ohanian commented on the video, “A mood.”

"1, 2 Step" singer Ciara was impressed as well, commenting, "I can't! 😂😂😂 Dance mama Dance! 💃🏽"

“Damn who looks this good pregnant??? 😍😍amazing,” another person said, summing up what we were all thinking.

Someone else wrote, “I love seeing you enjoy life❤️You deserve every moment in time❤️❤️.”

Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Williams has been in a dancing mood lately. Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself in a two-piece yellow outfit that showed off her bare baby bump. She started off stretching her hips and ended up twerking.

“I was doing some hip isolations ….. behind the scenes on set while waiting to resume shooting helps keep baby healthyyyyyyy #dance #pregnant,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Pregnancy is turning her into a dancing queen, and we are obsessed. If you’ve got it, flaunt it — and Williams has definitely got it!

