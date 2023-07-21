Kate Middleton Opens up About the ‘Mixed Emotions’ She Felt After Prince George’s Birth

Prince George turns 10 tomorrow (!!) and Kate Middleton is reminiscing on his birth (as moms do). The Princess of Wales admitted she felt “mixed emotions” after welcoming her firstborn son with husband Prince William in 2013, and we love her candor.

In an interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher, Princess Catherine talked about the moment the royal couple introduced George to the world outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Central London.

“What was it like knowing that so many people outside after you’ve given birth and you’re in your little cocoon with your new family? What’s it like?” Fletcher asked Middleton, per Marie Claire.

Kate admitted, “Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying. I’m not going to lie. I like to decompartmentalize — what’s the word? — compartmentalize, yes, the whole thing.”

“Everyone had been so supportive,” the mom of three recalled. “Both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about, and you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public.” She continued, “But equally, it was coupled with a newborn baby, inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”

We don’t blame her! Having a baby does come with tons of emotions and unknowns, and sharing that with the public would be so hard. In photos from the moment, Middleton looked gorgeous just one day after giving birth. She wore a light blue dress with white polka dots, which coordinated with Prince William’s blue-and-white striped shirt. As someone who has given birth three times, I can’t imagine making a public appearance straight from the hospital. Her bravery is inspiring! Related story Kate Middleton Is Reportedly ‘Acutely Aware’ of This Particular Pressure She Faces

During the podcast interview, Kate reflected that the time following George’s birth was “a bit of a blur,” but she does remember how hot it was. “I did stay in the hospital overnight. I remember it was one of the hottest days and nights with huge thunderstorms, so I didn’t get a huge amount of sleep, but George did, which was really great,” she said. A newborn sleeping through a thunderstorm? She definitely got lucky!

But like all new moms, Middleton was ready to get home. “I was keen to get home because … I had all the memories of being in the hospital because of being sick, so it wasn’t a place I wanted to hang around in. I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality,” she admitted.

Now, Prince George is gearing up to celebrate his 10th birthday party this weekend, which will reportedly be at home with his parents, siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and friends.

“I’m told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school, but it’s not going to be showy in any way,” royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight. “A lavish party, where there’s a huge expense, is just not William and Kate’s style.”

She added that Middleton “still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I’m told there’s going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations.” Sounds like a perfect day!

