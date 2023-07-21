Target Dropped the Cat & Jack Halloween Line & These Spooky Season Favorites Are Already Flying off the Shelves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No, this isn’t a trick. It’s an unexpected treat! And we know readers must fall into one of two camps. Those who say it’s never too early for spooky season. And those whose jaws are on the floor saying, “But it’s July!”

To the first group, welcome! To the second group, we know. Your head is spinning just like ours was until we saw just how cute Target’s Cat & Jack Halloween outfit collection is. That’s right, Halloween outfits. Not Halloween costumes.

*Pauses for Group 2 to take a collective sigh of relief*

These spooky looks — we’re talking jammies, leggings, dresses, and more — are as cute as they are comfy, and they’re starting at just $5. Yes, you read that right. The only problem? They’re going fast, so it’s time to drop them in your candy bag before they sell out!

Remember when we said you could snag spooky staples for just $5? Ta-da! Did you know that in October, rainbows swap out their pots of gold for pumpkins? Just like the one on this adorable long-sleeve tee.

This hooded jumpsuit means your kid can rock the mummy look without needing endless rolls of toilet paper. Finally!

We love that this dress has a moon-and-star printed tulle skirt that is subtle enough to wear whenever, festive enough to wear to a class Halloween party, and perfect to dress up for Oct. 31. Just grab a broom and a witch’s hat and your little trick-or-treater is all set!

This hoodie is subtle enough to make it fun for Halloween and seamless year-round.

Who could resist these perfect Halloween Eve pajamas? The ghostly print is sure to get kids into the *ahem* spirit.

This 2 pack of leggings is perfect for toddlers for so many reasons. First of all, messes are inevitable with toddlers, so thank you to whoever decided there should be a backup option. Second, how cute are the smiley ghosts? Third, you know those pumpkins are perfect all autumn long! If you’re looking for versatility, these leggings have your kid covered (literally).

