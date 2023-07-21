Kylie Jenner Revealed a Huge Insecurity & The Special Way Daughter Stormi Turned That Around

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian had a candid conversation about their insecurities. When Jenner went to do Kourtney’s makeup, it got the sisters talking about their struggles with body image and how they’re trying to change.

Jenner shared that she went through a phase of “fully editing” the pictures she posted but that she feels like she’s “in a better place.”

“But other people can instill insecurities in you,” she said. Jenner explained that when she was younger, her family would make fun of her ears. And each sister could agree that harmless as it may seem, that kind of thing sticks with you.

“That f*cked me up,” Jenner said. Because of course it did. The voices in your head pointing out every slight “imperfection” are bad enough, never mind hearing it from someone who loves you.

“I never thought about my ears then, for like, five years I never wore an updo,” she said.

But we know she does now. Jenner looks so confident whenever she rocks a slicked-back bun. So what changed?

Image: Alberto Rodriguez Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Being a mom, of course. Because being a mom changes so many things.

“And then I had [my daughter] Stormi and she has my ears and it made me realize how much I love them,” Jenner said. How sweet and special is that?!

Jenner shares Stormi, 5 and Aire, 1 with Travis Scott. This isn’t the first time the TV personality has talked about how motherhood has impacted her relationship with her body. In a trailer for this season, it showed that Jenner would try to get her family to open up about their cosmetic procedures and the impact they’ve had on women worldwide.

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” she said. “I wish I never touched anything to begin with.”

She said she doesn’t want her daughter to do the things she did, hinting that she doesn’t want Stormi to enter the world of cosmetic and plastic procedures.

“She’s perfect the way that she is,” she told Homme Girls in April. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

