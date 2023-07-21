David Beckham Met His Famous Baby ‘Nephew’ & Who Knew One Photo Could Make Us So Emo

David Beckham recently visited a special little 1-month-old who’s clearly close to his heart, and we can’t even deal with the precious photo evidence. A celebrity posted a picture on Instagram of the former soccer player smooching his [honorary] nephew, and we didn’t see this coming (mostly because said singer has been very private with his baby boy).

So who’s the lucky infant?

Marc Anthony’s son! “Uncle David came to visit us,” the translation of Anthony’s caption said. “What a blessing.”

In the photo, the little boy is laying on a Givenchy blanket (not too shabby!) with his face turned away from the camera. Beckham tenderly holds the baby’s left leg and gives his teeny tiny toes a kiss. Even though followers see the profile of Beckham’s face, the crinkles around his eyes make it clear just how much he is smiling. The whole thing is just too sweet to handle, and we hope to see this “tío” with Anthony’s son — whose name has yet to be revealed — again soon.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Getty Images

Fans left a lot of love and prayers for Anthony and his son in the comments. And even though Anthony and Beckham are longtime friends — ICYMI: Beckham was one of Anthony’s best men at his wedding, and he clearly sees him as a brother too — it was unexpected that he posted a picture like this of his baby with Beckham before one of his baby with his wife, model Nadia Ferreira.

Anthony got the most special Father’s Day present this year when he and Ferreira welcomed their first baby together. “God’s timing is always perfect,” Anthony wrote in his announcement post caption. Related story Chrissy Teigen’s New Photos of Snuggly Baby Wren Are Giving Followers Serious Baby Fever

The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer also shares 4-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez, sons Ryan Adrian, 19 and Cristian Marcus, 22 with ex Dayanara Torres, and Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28 with ex Debbie Rosado.

JB Lacroix/Getty Images Getty Images

Beckham shares four kids — Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12 — with his wife Victoria Beckham. The four apparently have a new baby cousin, and we have no doubt they will be just as smitten with Baby Anthony as their dad is. Beckham melted our hearts — he has a habit of doing that — last month when he took Harper to a Harry Styles concert. The duo wore matching pink boas while singing along to “Late Night Talking” and sharing a sweet kiss like the one Beckham gave his “nephew.”

You might be surprised at whose kids havefamous celebrity godparents!

