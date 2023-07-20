Andy Cohen Is Every Exasperated Parent Trying To Entertain a Kid Whose Had Screen Time ‘Taken Away’

TV time is sacred during the summer. How else are parents supposed to get anything done while our kids are out of school?! So — at risk of sounding like our parents — grounding our kids from screens is definitely one of those “hurts us more than it hurts you” situations. Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old son Ben had his screen time “taken away” today, and the videos he shared trying to entertain his son are too funny.

The Bravo TV host shared a video on his Instagram Stories this morning, time stamped 7:29 a.m. In the video, Cohen is working on a dinosaur puzzle with Ben.

Andy Cohen's son threw a fashion tantrum and parents can totally relate. https://t.co/v7L1CbRIQF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2023

“So, we’ve been working on this puzzle since about, what, 6:30 Ben?” Cohen says in the video. “So, you looking for corners for me, buddy?” Cohen has almost the whole frame of the puzzle completed in front of him, as Ben searches for the remaining corner pieces.

“OK, we’re going to do this,” Cohen continues. “It’s amazing what you can do when your TV time gets taken away.” The struggle is so real! We don’t know if Ben’s TV time was taken away early this morning or on a previous day, but either way, Cohen has been in full preschooler entertaining mode since 6:30 a.m. and that sounds brutal! At least it looks like they are having a relatively good time with the puzzle.

In his next video, time-stamped 7:44 a.m., Ben puts the last puzzle piece down. Immediately after pushing the piece in place, Ben says, “Now, let’s do it again!” Can Cohen not enjoy one moment of peace?

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The Watch What Happens Live host responds, “What?” in a voice that is full of disbelief. “Let’s do it again,” Ben responds. Related story Cardi B Coolly Drops $20K on a Home Playground for Her Kids To Live Her ‘Childhood Dream’

“Well, let’s look at it a minute before we do it again,” Cohen tries to reason with his son. He should know by now that’s a losing battle!

“We did it!” Cohen says, adding, “Do you like it?”

“Yeah,” Ben answers.

Cohen, trying to drum up more enthusiasm, says, “Wow, we did that together!”

“Lets. Do. It. Again,” Ben says, enunciating each word to drive home his point. Kids are so predictable — and exhausting!

Andy Cohen seeks insights on a barely there issue with his daughter. https://t.co/QFC4rUbYqK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 14, 2023

“You wanna do it again?” Cohen asks in the most exasperated voice, ever. We don’t blame him one bit. “OK…it’s really good.”

“Yes, I want to do it again,” Ben says as he grabs the puzzle and pulls it closer to him. He then starts breaking up the pieces to start fresh.

“K, good job, buddy, that was so fun,” Cohen says. “OK, you wanna do it again now? OK,” he says with a huge sigh. All that hard work down the drain, and they have to start all over! Parents really do be missing TV time more than kids do.

Cohen, who is also dad to 14-month-old Lucy, then shared a funny selfie with his head in his hands. “WE ARE DOING IT AGAIN,” he wrote in all caps over the photo. Poor guy!

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Like many parents of 4-year-olds, Cohen and Ben have struggled with screen time before. In April, he shared a video of a “negotiation” he had with his son.

“Early morning negotiation…” Cohen captioned the video posted to Instagram. “(Spoiler alert: I held firm!).” In the video, Ben screams in the background as Cohen says, “I told you that you could watch one, dude. I told you you could watch one and how many did you watch? Two! So that was so nice of me.”

Unfortunately for Cohen, Ben didn’t see it that way. “You want three more?” he asks. “I kinda feel like I’m negotiating with a terrorist now. Because I feel like you keep changing the game.”

Taking away screen time is tough for any parent, but Cohen knows how to remain strong and calm. It’s truly admirable!

Before you go, check out these hot, famous dads.

