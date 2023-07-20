Cardi B Coolly Drops $20K on a Home Playground for Her Kids To Live Her ‘Childhood Dream’

Spoiling your kids can be fun — especially if you get to give them things you never had growing up. It’s why I love saying “yes” when my kids ask for a new toy at Target or why I get a thrill out of shopping for them at Christmas. There’s an adrenaline rush that comes with treating your kids to something special. Celebrities aren’t immune — and they often have a much bigger budget than we do! Cardi B recently revealed that she spent $20,000 on a backyard playground she bought for her kids, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 22 months, who she shares with husband Offset.

In an interview with The New York Times, the “Tomorrow 2” singer opened up about making “millions” of dollars from her performances, and why she loves buying things for those close to her.

Cardi B spared no expense to make sure her daughter, Kulture, had a fantastic birthday. https://t.co/6Cm6m38Uam — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 12, 2023

“When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me,” she said. “When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house … damn, I bought a lot of houses.”

And for her kids, she bought them their own playground set in the backyard, which she calls “insane.”

“But it also do be the little things, right?” she continued. “I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it. Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids.” Twenty. Thousand. Dollars. On a playground?! Is the slide encrusted with diamonds? I’ve seen high-end playgrounds for $2,000 that have everything a kid could dream of, so I can only imagine what something 10 times that price would look like.

It turns out, we don’t have to imagine because Cardi B shared a video of the impressive playground set on Twitter. Related story Andy Cohen Is Every Exasperated Parent Trying To Entertain a Kid Whose Had Screen Time ‘Taken Away’

“I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it,” she captioned a video.

I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it pic.twitter.com/51JcWUE4Jh — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2023

“I know when it comes to my kids, I give them the world,” she said in the video, while panning over the playground. There is a tube slide with a see-through plastic top, which kids can get to buy climbing the rope wall. The playground is made with white wood with black and green trim, and it includes a tiny door on the bottom for an extra play area, a built-in ball pit, three regular slides, three swings, stairs, a tunnel, and more. It’s all set up on a wood-chipped section of the backyard surrounded by trees.

“Now THIS is something to flex about 🔥🔥🔥 ,” one person commented on her amazing video. Another wrote, “A kids dream come true!”’

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Of course, $20k is nothing to Cardi. She recently spent $25,000 on a Birkin bag for Kulture’s 5th birthday. She shared pictures of the pink bag and Kulture dressed like a princess, writing, “My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈.”

In the NYT interview, Cardi B shared that getting a playground for her kids was a “childhood dream.” “Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream,” she said. Hey, if you’ve got the money, why not spend it on your kids?

