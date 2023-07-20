Prince George’s 10th Birthday Party Will Reportedly Be ‘Football-Themed’ With a Homemade Cake

Prince George has a milestone birthday coming this weekend — double digits! — and his celebration sounds surprisingly normal. Ahead of his 10th birthday on Saturday, royal expert Katie Nicholl dished on the future king’s party, which will reportedly be a low-key celebration at home with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“I’m told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school, but it’s not going to be showy in any way,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “A lavish party, where there’s a huge expense, is just not William and Kate’s style.”

The sports-loving prince has apparently chosen to have a football-themed party. “[Kate Middleton] still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I’m told there’s going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations,” Nicholl added.

Nicholl also said the Prince and Princess of Wales “are known to celebrate big birthdays, but they are known to do it below the radar.” They will likely have the party at home in Norfolk, where they have “more space” and are “completely protected.” “So whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors,” Nicholl said.

In an age of wild Kardashian birthday parties, it’s refreshing to see the royals put on a backyard party like we would throw for our own kids. This fits with the “normal childhood” that Prince William and Kate are trying to give their kids. One palace insider recently told PEOPLE, “It’s a massive balancing act. William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting [Prince George] so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch.”

“He seems to enjoy being in the public spotlight far more than he used to,” Nicholl told ET. “I think he’s definitely finding his feet and coming into his own… This is a big birthday for him, it’s an important birthday, and he strikes me as someone who is very comfortable in his own skin, and very grateful for the support of Charlotte, particularly.”

She added, “You don’t often see George without Charlotte. I think they’re very much a team, and she plays this important supporting role. But I do think we’ve seen George become perhaps a little less reserved, a little bit more outgoing and certainly thriving from having the support of Charlotte and Louis by his side.” We love to see supportive siblings!

It sounds like Prince George is going to have a totally fun, casual birthday party with the people closest to him, which sounds perfect. Hopefully we’ll get a new photo of the future king, too!

