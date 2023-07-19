Kate Hudson Shares Gorgeous Italian Photos With Her Kids — & Moms Can’t Stop Talking About Her Meaningful Necklace

Kate Hudson is spending her summer vacation in sunny Sicily. She shared photos of her three kids enjoying a gorgeous Italian getaway, and everyone is commenting on the actress’s amazing mom necklace.

The A Little White Lie star shared several beach photos on Instagram, captioned simply, “🇮🇹❤️☀️#sicily.” The first one shows her 19-year-old Ryder, who she shares with ex Chris Robinson, and her 12-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy. The brothers are wearing swim trunks and drinking what looks to be a fruity mocktail outside. In another photo, Ryder does a backflip off a cliff into the ocean water. She also shares a photo that includes her daughter Rani, 4, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

But one photo was gaining a lot of attention. The Glass Onion star shared a selfie of herself in front of the ocean, drinking a glass of water. Around her neck was a beautiful silver necklace with the words “Ryder,” “Rani,” and “Bing” incorporated into the chain, so she can show off her love for all three kids. It’s subtle, yet stunning.

Moms were quick to notice the meaningful jewelry. “Obsessed with your necklace with kids names!!” one person commented. Someone else said, “Love love your necklace!”

“Where is your necklace with your kid’s names from? I love that!” another person wrote. She hasn’t shared the details of where she got it, but hopefully she will soon so we can get our own. It’s the perfect gift for moms!

Photo by Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Photo by Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Hudson has been traveling a lot with her kids recently. Earlier this month, she took her family to England, where her daughter got to see Lizzo in concert. And in May, they went to New York City, where Rani showed off her fabulous pink Valentino purse.

This family is definitely enjoying some quality time this summer!

