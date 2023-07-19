Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids on a Sunny Italian Getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are enjoying their summer in one of the most beautiful places on earth: Florence, Italy! The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star shared rare photos of her and Prinze’s kids on the trip, and it looks like a blast.

“Siamo arrivati (let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin) #florence,” Gellar captioned a selfie on Instagram of her and her husband. She also shared several photos on her Instagram Stories from the trip, including one with Prinze and their son Rocky, 10, looking over a balcony at the beautiful Florence architecture.

In another photo, Gellar wears a black, one-shoulder dress with heels as she stands next to Prinze, dressed in a pink t-shirt and black jeans. His arm is around their daughter, 13-year-old Charlotte, who is wearing a white mini dress. The teen is already taller than her mom in the photo!

Gellar shared several pictures of her and her Scooby Doo co-star enjoying a night out in Italy. She also shared one photo of the entire family, writing “La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia.” In the photo, Gellar has her arm around her son, who is dressed in a white button-down shirt and white jeans, and Prinze is standing next to their daughter. In all the photos, Gellar placed heart emojis on the kid’s faces to protect their privacy.

In Oct. 2022, the Wolf Pack star opened up about keeping her kids off social media. “Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don’t have social media,” Gellar told Yahoo Life. “They’re allowed to look sometimes when it’s our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like ‘you guys are the strictest household!’ But I say, ‘yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'”

She continued, "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

They may be strict, but they know how to have fun, too. It looks like the Prinze family is having a blast in Florence, and we are officially jealous!

