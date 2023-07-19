Keke Palmer Shares a New Photo Proving Her Son is Her Twin & Honestly, Case Closed

Keke Palmer’s 5-month-old son is the spitting image of his mama, but apparently, there are a lot of people who are too caught up in the baby’s skin tone to realize it. And so she posted a side-by-side photo of her and Leodis at that age. The evidence is there, ladies and gentlemen. They are twins.

“THE LIES END TODAY!!” the Nope actress captioned the picture. “I’m done! This seals it all, we not the same complexion but the FEATURES ARE THEREEEEEEE. I rest my case! My baby is my twin now stop being colorstruck and get into the actual face 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

We looked and the features and the actual face and WOW. The case is definitely closed for us. From their big brown eyes and identical noses, to their chubby cheeks and heart-shaped lips, it’s really like Palmer pressed copy and paste.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend made unwarranted comments about her appearance and the Internet had thoughts. https://t.co/uINQrPEZf7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 6, 2023

“😂😂😂 I see it! He’s your twin! Too cute! 😍😍❤️❤️,” TV personality Kandi Burruss said.

Well … a lot of commenters begged to differ. “Keke baby he got ya lips but u gon have to sit this one out like ya genes did.” “I’m just here to say that baby looks just like Darius 😂 it’s ok sis! ❤️” “I have a baby who looks nothing like me too, so I get it 😂”

"You won the usher battle .. but your baby father won this one 😂😂😍."

OOF! That one really got us. ICYMI: Palmer’s boyfriend got (appropriately) dragged through the mud earlier this month when he publicly shamed Palmer for wearing an outfit that is apparently unbecoming *eye roll* of a mom.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he said about photos of her at an Usher concert wearing a sheer mesh dress with a black bodysuit underneath. Needless to say, she looked fabulous. When followers came after him for the grossly misogynistic comment, he doubled down.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer has subtly gone after Jackson ever since. While we don’t that’s what she’s intentionally doing here, and while we do think Leodis takes after his [hot af] mama, we ultimately have to agree with one truly genius commenter.

“Unpopular opinion: If you don’t agree with the mother, keep your mouth closed.”

