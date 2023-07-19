Billie Lourd Looks Radiant Snuggling With Her Kids on ‘Everyone’s Favorite Day of the Year’

Billie Lourd’s husband just posted the sweetest birthday tribute for his wife, and it’s so clear he’s head over heels for the actress.

“IT’S EVERYONES FAVORITE DAY OF THE YEAR!!” Austen Rydell captioned his carousel of special photos. “BILLIE LOURDS BDAY!! I LOVE HER MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY!! HOPE YOU ALL ARE CELEBRATING!!”

Yup! An all-caps shoutout! We’re celebrating by crying over how cute this is.

Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

In our favorite photo of the bunch, Lourd is laying on a towel in the grass, snuggling up with her two kids — Kingston Fisher, 2 and Jackson Joanne, 7 months — as she smiles up at the camera. She looks totally blissed out and it’s such a sweet snapshot that Rydell definitely scrolls back to again and again (we know we did).

“Happiest Birthday dear sweet Billie! [That photo] reminds me so much of Carrie… 🎉🎂💖💖✨🎉,” one commenter wrote, referencing Lord’s late mother of Star Wars fame, Carrie Fisher.

There’s also one of her in a patriotic (4th of July?!) outfit holding baby Jackson whose chunky little legs are begging to be squeezed. And there’s the hilarious one of Lourd recoiling while holding Jackson after a flamingo presumably bit her finger. What we wouldn’t give to be a fly on that zoo’s (we think!) wall. Related story Keke Palmer Shares a New Photo Proving Her Son is Her Twin & Honestly, Case Closed

“The best post!!!” wrote Lourd’s stepfather, Bruce Bozzi.

“The running has turned my entire day around 😂,” wrote a fan about a video toward the end of the carousel of Lourd sprinting down a hotel hallway. “Happiest of birthdays to a true treasure 🫶🏻”

Lourd and Rydell welcomed Jackson in December. By giving their daughter a typically masculine name they paid a special tribute to Fisher. She, of course, also gave her daughter a “masculine” name when she chose “Billie.”

Billie Lourd explains why there will be a clear family absence at Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/l0o7yEU2UM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 4, 2023

In an interview with PEOPLE in Oct. 2022, Lourd got candid about how different her then-pregnancy with Jackson was from being pregnant with Kingston during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I went nowhere,” she said. “I knitted a blanket, and I watched The Sopranos, and I watched The Wire and I didn’t leave my couch. It was a very different vibe.”

During round two, though, she starred in Ticket to Paradise. “I got to do this movie … that was so special and incredible, and I got to be pregnant in it, and that was such an amazing experience and I’m so excited for my kid to get to see me in that.”

Filming while pregnant will also set an example for her kids of why you should do your best and what comes out of it. “If they ever say they don’t want to do their homework, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch this movie. I was 9,000 years pregnant with you. You better have a good work ethic,” she said. “If that doesn’t give you a good work ethic, I don’t know what will.”