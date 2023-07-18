Chrissy Teigen Struggles To Get a Perfect Photo with All Her Babies & All Moms Can Relate

Moms wear many hats, not least of which is photographer. But while our camera rolls are filled with pictures of our kids, we can’t help but wish for just one photo of us with our babies. That’s much easier said than done … and Chrissy Teigen’s latest post highlights the struggle.

The Cravings author is mom to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and newborn Wren with husband John Legend. She recently tried to get a perfect photo with all four kids, and the moment was so relatable.

Chrissy Teigen has a household full of kids and she couldn't be happier. https://t.co/TuthdTHVIU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 5, 2023

“’One with all my babies’ never works 😭” she lamented in her Instagram caption. In the first photo, Teigen sits on the couch in black leggings and a black lounge bra, holding a sleeping baby Wren in her arms. Miles sits next to his mama, posing with his head down and his eyes looking up, giving the camera a death glare. His baby sister is next to him, staring off at something in the distance. Only Luna looks happy to be there, as she smiles and looks at the camera in a red-and-yellow floral shirt and jean shorts.

Slide to see Teigen’s second attempt to be in a photo with her kids. In this one, Wren is still asleep, with his hands adorable floating in the air. Teigen is turned to look at her older kids, and they are all distracted. Miles has a blank face as he glances off-camera, looking completely bored. Esti’s whole mouth is turned down in a frown, which is so adorable. And Luna looks down at her little sister, not paying attention to the photo at all. Why is it so hard to get everyone to look and smile?

Moms in the comments felt seen. “Girl, I have 7 kids. 5 out of the 7 are grown ass adults. It still is like this 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 ,” one person wrote.

"My 'babies' are in late twenties and thirties and it STILL. NEVER. FREAKIN. WORKS. 🙄🫶🏻" another wrote. Someone else shared, "Oh yes experiencing this now with our 16mo triplets. Was kinda nice when they couldn't move as much 🫣."

Last week, Teigen shared an adorable video of her four kids wearing matching blue stripes. In the video, Miles holds Esti and Luna holds Wren as they smile for a family photo. Teigen joked that she muted the video to “protect” her fans.

“Muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises ❤️🤍💙,” she wrote.

Genius! Clearly, someone was slacking on the animal noises when Teigen wanted a photo with her babies! Oh well, at least the silly expressions, frowns, and bored expressions will make for funny memories in years to come.

