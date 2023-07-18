This Brand New ‘Friends’-Inspired Little People Set Is Full of Tiny Details Fans (& Kids) Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your friends will always be there for you — and now they’ll be there for your toddler, too! Fisher-Price, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, just debuted a brand-new toy that is fun for both kids and their parents: a Friends-inspired Little People set! (*Cue Janice’s “Oh. My. Gawd!” here.)

This Little People Collector Friends ‘The Television Series’ Set includes toy versions of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross inside a themed box that is full of tiny details just for fans. Rachel is dressed in her Central Perk uniform, holding a coffee cup in one hand (which she will probably give to the wrong person) and rocking her famous haircut. Monica is also dressed for work, wearing her chef’s uniform, which is spotless, of course.

Fisher-Price

Phoebe is dressed in a yellow dress with a flower choker necklace. She has a big Christmas ribbon pinned to the front to cover up a hummus stain (as you do). Chandler wears a sweater vest over a button-down shirt and holds his pet duck, while Joey is dressed in all of Chandler’s clothes — the shenanigans these two get up to! Finally, Ross wears a short-sleeve button-down shirt with a silver watch and black leather pants, and he’s covered in the baby powder he used to try to squeeze into his tight pants. Could these toys BE any cuter?!

Fisher-Price

The toys come in an adorable package that is full of Easter eggs for fans. The front is a scene from Monica and Rachel’s purple apartment, featuring Marcel the Monkey, stacks of pizza boxes, and the “Cookie Time” clock. On the back of the box, the friends are hanging out on the orange couch by the water fountain. In this picture, you can spot Phoebe’s guitar, Monica’s favorite green ottoman, Rachel’s 18-page letter to Ross, and the iconic yellow frame over the peephole among other things. The details are everything, and we are obsessed with how well done this is!

Fisher-Price

In honor of National Monica Day today (!!), Fisher-Price is giving away 236 copies of this set. Consumers can participate in the sweepstakes by entering for a chance to win their own set from July 18 to August 1. Official rules can be found HERE. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. MANY WILL ENTER; FEW WILL WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Encourage the next generation of Friends fans by buying your toddler this Little People set. Or get it for yourself — it’s just too cute to resist!

Related story Target's Famous Halloween Cat Scratchers Are Here & They're Spookier Than Ever

Little People Collector Friends TV Series Special Edition Figure Set $29.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

Prep your kiddo for kindergarten with these educational toys.

