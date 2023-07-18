Ricky Martin’s Teenage Twins Made a Rare Public Appearance — For the Most Thoughtful Reason

Ricky Martin couldn’t believe his eyes on Monday when two very special guests joined him on stage at his latest concert. Nearing the end of the singer’s set in Switzerland — when he was thanking his band and team — his 14-year-old twins jumped out and surprised him. How sweet is that?

A fan in the crowd captured a video of the special moment which Martin then shared on Instagram. In the truly precious footage, his sons Matteo and Valentino jumped out and then danced around on stage. Martin couldn’t keep the smile off his face.

“What a beautiful surprise!” Martin captioned the video. “When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland 🇨🇭 . #Matteo y #Valentino 😭”

Commenters were so happy for the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer. “The best video of Ricky’s entire career 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote, and we have to imagine Martin would agree.

TODAY.com spoke with Fabián Piñatares who took the video, and he said “everything was so spontaneous.”

"[Martin] was really surprised," Piñatares says. "And you could tell he loved the surprise as well. He kept saying, 'They are my kids,' 'They are the twins!'"

Alberto Rodriguez for Variety Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Martin told Out magazine in 2020 that he wanted to be a father but didn’t know if that dream would (or could) become a reality.

“Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I’m not going to be able to be a daddy,” he said. “… I would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family but, you know, we have to see what happens,” he continued.

Martin, as a single father, welcomed Matteo and Valentino via surrogate in 2008. He later had his daughter Lucia, 4 and son Renn, 3 who he shares with his [almost] ex-husband Jwan Yosef. The couple filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the pair said in a joint statement that Martin shared earlier this month.

NBC News reported that the couple is filing for joint custody of the kids.

