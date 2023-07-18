Lionel Messi’s Smiling Poolside Pic with His 3 Boys Shows They’re Settling Nicely Into Miami Life

Lionel Messi and his family recently moved 5 thousand miles from Argentina to Miami, and an Instagram photo from last week showed that the soccer player and his sweet family have already embraced the South Florida lifestyle.

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo sat on the ledge of a pool with their sons Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5. Each member of the family was rocking wet hair and smiling after what must have been a seriously fun swim, and there was nothing but palm trees and blue skies behind them. What we wouldn’t give for that view!

“Siempre así. ❤️#familia,” the athlete captioned the set of photos in his native Spanish. “Always like this ❤️#family,” it translates to in English.

It garnered nearly 12 million likes, including one from World Cup winner (and mom of one!) Alex Morgan. Messi also received many sweet messages. “How beautiful it is to see enjoy like this, idol, you deserve it,” one follower’s translated comment said. “What a good looking family!!! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥,” another wrote.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images Getty Images

Messi and his family of five moved to Florida this summer after the forward signed a contract with Inter Miami CF, one of the U.S. Major League Soccer teams. Messi and Argentina’s national team won the World Cup in Nov. 2022, and his sons joined him on the field after the big win, giving their dad a heartwarming congratulatory hug. We know the City of Miami hopes to see many of those celebratory post-game hugs during the season!

After Messi and his team won the cup, Roccuzzo shared a carousel of the family celebrating, including pictures of her and her boys holding (and kissing!) the gold trophy.

“WORLD CHAMPIONS🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷,” she wrote in the translated caption, using the Argentian flag emoji. “I don’t even know how to start… what a great pride we feel for you. Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight until the end. IT WAS FINALLY DONE YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, what you wanted to achieve this!!!”