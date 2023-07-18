North West Meets an Idol She Dressed Up As for Halloween IRL

When your mom is Kim Kardashian, your dreams aren’t as far out of reach as other people’s. Sure, you have to deal with annoying paparazzi sometimes, but you also get to do really cool things — like meet your celebrity idols! Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West, 10, who she shares with ex Kanye West, recently got to meet someone she dressed up as for Halloween last year, and the pictures are so cool.

“Dreams do come true @therealchilli,” the SKIMS founder captioned a post on Instagram of her daughter and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from the hit ‘90s girl group TLC.

In the first photo, Chilli leans down to hug North. She’s dressed in a black t-shirt with green camo pants and black tennis shoes. North has her hair up in two buns and is wearing a black “Supreme” t-shirt and black shorts. She looks a little starstruck as she smiles next to the “No Scrubs” singer. In another photo, North holds her dogs as she smiles next to Chilli.

Kardashian also shared a throwback photo of TLC (which was also made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes), and a photo of North and two of her friends dressed up like the band for Halloween. North is Chilli, in black leather with a red circle belt buckle. The costume was spot-on (they even lip-synched to “No Scrubs” in a TikTok!) and to get to actually meet Chilli, too? Iconic!

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Everyone was jealous, including Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who commented, “What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!” and “Oh you’re in trouble.” We’re jealous too, Khloé!

Kris Jenner commented, "This is so cute!!! ❤️😍"

Someone else commented, “How does she still look the same after all these years wow😍😍😍.”

“When [you’re] Kim Kardashian anything is possible 😜😂,” another wrote.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with her daughter, North West, and how it’s always a learning process. https://t.co/drxFBt2K0G — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 24, 2023

Earlier this year, North met rapper Ice Spice and made a TikTok that included some not-kid-appropriate lyrics. In a June interview with TIME, Kardashian opened up about the moment she realized what happened. “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” she said. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

She added, “But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

