Lindsay Lohan Welcomed a Baby Boy & Revealed his Super Sweet Name

Lindsay Lohan just had a baby boy, and we are so happy for her, even if we are slightly bummed that he didn’t wait until the infamous Oct. 11 (that is, of course, the birthday of identical twins Hallie and Annie — both played by Lohan — in the 1998 version of The Parent Trap). A rep for the actress confirmed with Us Weekly on July, 17 that she and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed a “beautiful” and “healthy” son, and the rep even shared the little guy’s name: Luai!

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield or protector.” He shares the same initial as his mama, and we love how special that connection is.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep shared, and we don’t doubt it for a second.

Lindsay Lohan looks ethereal as she shows off her baby bump for 'Allure.' https://t.co/Lkva2BBcb7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2023

Baby Luai was born in Dubai, where Lohan and Shammas live. He has a beautiful coastal cottage nursery to return to that Lohan revealed to Architectural Digest last week.

“I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” the star of The Parent Trap told AD. “The planes and the sailboat [on the mural] felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected…It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”