Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire Stole Stormi’s Face in Heartwarming New Photo

Kylie Jenner’s baby boy is growing up so fast! She shared new photos of her 17-month-old Aire, and he’s looking more and more like his older sister Stormi, 5, every day.

“My big boy,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a post on Instagram. She wears a white t-shirt, a black mini skirt, and a green camo baseball hat as she holds her baby outside by the pool. Aire is dressed in khaki pants, tennis shoes, and a white t-shirt, with his dark hair braided back He looks directly at the camera with big brown eyes that are identical to Stormi’s. The siblings could be twins they look so much alike!  

Slide to photo two to see a classic mom moment. Jenner is wiping his face and Aire looks like he is crying. No kid likes getting their face cleaned! In the last photo, Jenner hugs her baby, as he leans forward to give his mama some love and grips a little Hot Wheels car in one hand. What a precious moment.

Fans thought so too, with one person commenting, “Girl your genes are strong, both your babies look like you.”

“damn he looks like a clone of stormi😮,” another wrote.

“His face 😍,” someone else said.

Even Paris Hilton commented on the photo, writing, “Cutie 🥰.”

Jenner, who shares Aire and Stormi with Travis Scott, recently shared a photo of her fashionista son dressed in an oversized quilted jacket, cargo pants, and tiny sneakers. His hair is braided in this picture too, which just adds to his grown-up look. He’s such a cutie!

